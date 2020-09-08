For the global reveal of the Lucid Air, tune in on Wednesday, September 9 at 4pm EST on the Lucid Air Forum

The Air will be the first product from Lucid Motors, an electric vehicle startup that has been developing electric vehicle technologies since 2007. Commercial production of the Lucid Air will take place at Lucid’s completed factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, with deliveries expected in 2021.

Expected to feature more than 1,000 hp and more than 500 miles of range, the Lucid Air will square head-to-head against the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, and other luxury electric vehicles.