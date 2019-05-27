Hybrids are gaining traction – and we don’t just mean they’re growing in popularity. There’s also an increasing number of electrically assisted automobiles on the market that also offer the benefits of all-wheel drive.

Not just crossovers and SUVs, either – of which there are many, from the humble likes of the Toyota RAV4 to the uber-luxurious Bentley Bentayga. Or supercars, for that matter, like the Acura NSX, BMW i8, and the discontinued Porsche 918 Spyder. We’re talking about standard-production passenger cars that you can buy today. Stay tuned: soon we will have a list of SUVs and crossovers hybrids with AWD.

So if you want your next ride to have all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain but don’t need (or want) the larger form of an SUV (or the performance of a six-figure sports car), here are 10 hybrids with AWD that are currently waiting for you at your local dealership, ranked by price.

Top 10 Hybrids with AWD

Toyota Prius AWD-e

Hybrid

121 hp / 105 lb-ft of torque

50 mpg (combined)

$27,310 (delivered)

AWD: Optional

The cheapest model on our list is also the most fuel-efficient, and one of the latest to couple four-wheel traction with hybrid propulsion. Refreshed for 2019, the Toyota Prius is now available with a new AWD-e system that adds extra electric motor on the rear axle to give it extra grip. It takes a small hit in fuel economy, which Toyota estimates at 52 miles per gallon in the city, 48 on the highway, and 50 on the combined cycle – slightly down from the standard, front-drive Prius’ 58/53/56. But it’s still one of the most efficient all-wheel-drive vehicles you can buy.

The AWD system in this Prius is unique in that it only connects the rear axle from zero to 6 mph regardless of conditions for stronger and more confident launches, and at speeds at up to 43 mph if wheel slippage is detected. When slippage is not detected and at speeds over 43 mph, the electric motor is essentially disconnected and the Prius continues to operate as a front-wheel-drive car.

ALSO SEE: 2019 Toyota Prius and Prius AWD Review

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Plug-In Hybrid

137 hp / 134 lb-ft of torque

35 mpg (combined)

$35,970 (delivered)

AWD: Standard

Though billed as an SUV (and with most of the off-road capability to back it up), the Subaru Crosstrek is essentially a jacked-up, rugged wagon version of the Impreza (much as the Outback is to the Legacy). It’s also the only electrified vehicle Subaru currently offers, packing the Japanese automaker’s signature flat-four engine and all-wheel drive, but augmented with a pair of electric motors with plug-in capability. Short of the Prius, you won’t find a more fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive passenger car (however far it may push the definition) on the market.

Volvo S60/S90 T8 eAWD

Plug-In Hybrid

400 or 415 hp / 472 or 495 lb-ft of torque

29-31 mpg (combined)

$56,040 / $64,895 (delivered)

AWD: Standard

Volvo’s T8 “Twin Engine” powertrain is an impressive feat of engineering, extracting upwards of 400 horsepower from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine – thanks to the addition of a turbocharger, supercharger, and electric assist (with plug-in capability to boot). In addition to XC60 and XC90 crossovers, Volvo offers the trick powertrain here in both the S60 and S90 sedans (but not, for the time being, in the V60 and V90 wagons). They’ll deliver 31 and 29 mpg, respectively, on the combined cycle. And if you go for the performance-oriented S60 T8 Polestar Engineered, you’ll have 415 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque to play with, which is more twist than you’ll find anywhere here this side of a Porsche or AMG Mercedes.

BMW 530e xDrive iPerformance

Plug-In Hybrid

248 hp / 310 lb-ft of torque

28 mpg (combined)

$56,695 (delivered)

AWD: Optional

BMW offers a wide array of hybrids, including sedans, crossovers, hatchbacks, and supercars – but you can’t get all of them with all-wheel drive. The 530e offers the automaker’s xDrive system as an option, and only takes a slight hit in fuel efficiency as a result: 28 mpg on the combined cycle with all-wheel traction, compared to 29 without. The 330e is slated to return next summer, based on the new 3 Series and with more muscle, but don’t expect it to offer all-wheel drive like the plug-in 5 Series.

Audi A6/A7/A8

Mild Hybrid

335 hp / 369 lb-ft of torque

25 mpg (combined)

$59,895 (delivered)

AWD: Standard

Ever the champion of all-wheel drive, Audi has taken the bold step of equipping three of its top passenger cars with a mild hybrid assist as standard. The A6, A7, and A8 all come with the same 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, augmented by a 48-volt electrical system to channel 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It returns the same 25 mpg (on the combined cycle) in the mid-sized A6 sedan and the svelte A7 Sportback, but just 22 in the larger A8 limousine.

Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

Hybrid

377 hp / 341 lb-ft of torque

28 mpg (combined)

$62,895 (delivered)

AWD: Standard

Honda’s luxury division, Acura has made all-wheel drive integral to its hybrid approach in the MDX crossover, NSX supercar, and this, the RLX sedan. The 3.5-liter V6 makes 310 horsepower and 272 lb-ft of torque (as available in the standard RLX), but the Sport Hybrid with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive adds three electric motors – one up front, two in the back – to boost output up to a combined 377 hp and 341 lb-ft, all the while delivering 28 mph on the combined cycle.

Mercedes-AMG E53/CLS53/GT53 4Matic+

Mild Hybrid

450 hp / 568 lb-ft of torque

24/23/21 mpg (combined)

$73,545 (delivered)

AWD: Standard

The letters AMG have long stood for Mercedes performance, but the German automaker’s in-house tuner has stepped into the electric age with its new 53 models. The powertrain mates a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight six with a 48-volt electric supercharger to a nine-speed automatic and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive (both tuned by AMG). It produces 429 hp and 384 lb-ft, but with the 21-hp/184 lb-ft EQ Boost kicking in, it’ll deliver as much as 450 hp and 568 lb-ft. And there’s no shortage of body-style choices: you can get it in the E-Class sedan, coupe, or convertible, in the CLS four-door coupe, and in the new flagship GT 4-Door Coupe (as well as the GLE crossover).

Lexus LS500h AWD

Hybrid

354 hp / 257 lb-ft of torque

26 mpg (combined)

$84,055 (delivered)

AWD: Optional

Every iteration of the Lexus LS, stretching back 30 years now, has been powered by a V8. Not the latest version, though: this one’s available exclusively with V6 engines. But you can get it with a hybrid assist, and (unlike its LC coupe counterpart) all-wheel drive. The latest LS500h isn’t as powerful as the twin-turbocharged LS500, but it’s two to three times as potent as the other all-wheel-drive hybrid Toyota product that kicked off our list. It’s also about as plush, roomy, and laden with tech as anything else on the market, and will return a respectable 26 miles per gallon of gasoline on the combined cycle.

BMW 745e xDrive iPerformance

Plug-In Hybrid

389 hp / 442 lb-ft of torque

22 mpg (combined)

$96,545 (delivered)

AWD: Standard

The electrified version of BMW’s flagship 7 Series, the new 745e is bigger, brawnier, and altogether more upscale than the aforementioned 530e. With a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, it’s also considerably more potent than the four-cylinder 740e it replaces. But the increased output comes at the expense of fuel economy: where the previous 740e was rated at 27 mpg on the combined cycle, the new 745e returns just 22 mpg, putting it near the bottom of this list in terms of efficiency (to say nothing of its very high purchase price).

Porsche Panamera 4/Turbo S E-Hybrid

Plug-In Hybrid

457 or 677 hp / 516 or 626 lb-ft of torque

23 / 20 mpg (combined)

$104,150 / $187,450 (delivered)

AWD: Standard

Porsche offers not one, but two plug-in hybrid versions of its four-door grand tourer. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid packs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 with an electric assist to deliver a combined 457 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, which would already make it one of the most powerful on this list. But the Turbo S E-Hybrid goes even further, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 electrically boosted to a massive 677 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy isn’t stellar, rated at 23 and 20 mpg, respectively, on the combined cycle, but either can be had in the standard-wheelbase four-door, stretched Executive, or Sport Turismo wagon body-styles, offering a wide array of choices.