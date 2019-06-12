When it comes to electric cars (EVs), there’s nothing more important than range.

Sure, comfort, performance, and technology are very important to many prospective EV owners, but typically, they want the vehicle to be able to travel a respectable distance on a full battery charge before anything else.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Best Electric Vehicles – The Short List



In this post, we’re going to count down the top 10 EVs with the most range for 2019. Our list includes vehicles that can be purchased new in 2019 only, so electric vehicles or variants that have gone out of production were not eligible.

This wasn’t a very hard list to whittle down, to be honest, as there aren’t many EVs for sale today. Hopefully, that will change in coming years, however, as major players like Honda, Volkswagen and Ford look to get in on the EV game.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Hybrids with AWD

10. Audi E-Tron

The 2019 Audi E-Tron is 10th on our list, with its 95 kWh lithium-ion battery and dual electric motors providing a maximum estimated driving range of 204 miles. The vehicle returns the equivalent of 74 MPGe, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

ALSO SEE: Best EV Charges for your Home

9. Nissan Leaf Plus

Ninth is the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus. Serving as a long-range version to the standard Leaf, the Leaf Plus has a larger 62 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a slightly more powerful single electric motor. It will get an estimated 226 miles on a charge and is rated at 108 MPGe by the EPA.

8. Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace crossover (not to be confused with the gasoline Jaguar E-Pace) has a dual motor electric drive system and 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which make for a maximum electric driving range of 234 miles. The EPA rates the vehicle’s efficiency at 76 MPGe.

7. Chevrolet Bolt EV

General Motors’ awkwardly shaped EV, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, is very efficient for what it is. It has a single electric motor and 60 kWh battery pack, which provides a pure electric range of 238 miles. The vehicle is rated at 109 MPGe, meaning its battery and electric motor aren’t wasting much energy and do a good job at regenerating energy when the vehicle is coasting and braking.

6. Kia Niro EV

Hyundai and Kia are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the electric vehicle space. The Niro EV is a shining example of the Korean brand’s EV prowess, with its 64 kWh lithium-ion battery and single electric motor good for an impressive driving range of 239 miles. The EPA rates the Niro EV at 112 MPGe – only slightly less efficient than the smartly engineered Bolt EV.

5. Kia Soul EV

The new Kia Soul EV seems like a great offering right off the bat. It has the same 64 kWh lithium-ion battery and single electric motor as the Niro EV, but it is slightly more efficient at 114 MPGe. This enables a slightly further driving range than the Niro EV of 243 miles, although the real-world range of these two would be nearly identical.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Surprising Cars a Tesla Model 3 Beats in a Drag Race



4. Hyundai Kona EV

Yet another Hyundai-Kia entry appears on our list in the way of the Hyundai Kona EV. The Kona is one of our favorite crossovers in standard gas-powered form and it only gets better with a torquey electric powertrain. Powering this emissions-free crossover is the same 64 kWh battery and single electric motor found in the Soul EV and Niro EV, but better aerodynamics help the Kona EV eke out an estimated 258 miles of range on a single charge.

ALSO SEE: 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Review

3. Tesla Model X Long Range

You knew Tesla would occupy the first three spots of this list, right? Kicking things off for the electric car brand is its fancy Model X crossover, which can travel 295 miles on a single charge thanks to its large 100 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and twin electric motors. The EPA rates its efficiency at a somewhat poor 87 MPGe – the Model X’s potato shape certainly lending itself to this disappointing figure.

2. Tesla Model 3 Long Range

The long-range Tesla Model 3 has a 75 kWh lithium-ion battery and either a single or dual electric motors, which provide an estimated driving range of 310 miles. The EPA rates the Model 3’s efficiency at a very impressive 130 MPGe. While it finds itself in second place, the Model 3 has the best efficiency of any EV on this list.

1. Tesla Model S Long Range

All these years later and the Tesla Model S remains the most impressive electric production vehicle, with the long-range version of the sedan able to travel 335 miles estimated on a single charge thanks to its 100 kWh battery and twin electric motors. The EPA rates its efficiency at 102 MPGe. Can anyone dethrone Tesla at this point?