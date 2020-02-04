GMC gave us the first glimpse of the Hummer brand that is being revived in the form of an electric pic-up truck at Super Bowl. It is quite clear what the company has in its sights as its primary competitor, it is none other than the Tesla Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is clearly Tesla’s craziest creation yet. Built with space-grade steel and looks that wouldn’t feel out of place in a dystopian (hopefully not) future, the Cybertruck ticks all the right boxes in terms of unconventional desirability even if it does look like a shed sliding sideways.

Where we only have a glimpse of the Hummer’s grille, and a few output figures like 1000 hp and the scarcely believable torque rating of 11,500 lb-ft and a 0-60mph time of 3.0 seconds, Tesla released all we can expect from the Cybertruck. It will be available in three powertrain setups, single motor, dual motor and triple motor which will start from $39,900, $49,900 and $69,900 respectively. Tesla has also quoted some impressive performance numbers for the Cybertruck. The single motor will sprint from 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds while the dual and tri-motor trims will be able tackle the same sprint in 4.5 and 2.9 seconds. The top-speeds too stand at 110mph, 120mph, and 130mph for the single dual and tri-motor setups.

According to Tesla, all Cybertruck trims will be available with adjustable air suspension as standard which will be able to increase the truck’s ground clearance to 16 inches. It will also feature an approach angle of 35-degrees and a departure angle of 28-degrees which well certainly contribute towards the truck’s off-road prowess. The bed of the Cybertruck will feature a retractable cover. Unlike the funky exterior, the cabin of the Cybertruck follows the Tesla minimalism theme. The design of the exterior, however, will almost certainly evolve before it hits the markets due to regulations.

All in all the Cybertruck seems like a formidable proposition and one something that has a brand calling large enough to turn heads and make people notice can only rival that. In that aspect alone at least, the Hummer will be a worthy rival to the Cybertruck.

