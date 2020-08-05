Porsche Cars North America reported second quarter results showing an improvement in Taycan sales from the first quarter. Many eyes in the industry are watching Taycan sales for an indicator of the general market appetite for non-Tesla premium electric vehicles in the United States. Tesla sells a remarkable number of Model S sedans each year—more than 7,800 this year so far—but can other automakers sell a pure EV luxury sedan on such a scale?

So far, Porsche has sold 1,039 Taycan units this year with an expectation that sales will rise to several thousand per year as more units become available and more units of the lower-priced Taycan 4S reach dealer inventories.

For the latest Taycan news, join the Porsche Taycan Forum