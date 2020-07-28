The all-new all-electric Polestar 2 will now be available through additional retail locations called Polestar Spaces. Polestar’s newest locations will be located in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

“95 percent of Canadian Polestar owners and reservation holders live within the 240-kilometre home delivery range of these Polestar retail Spaces,” said Hugues Bissonnette, Head of Polestar Canada. “With this coverage, plus the two additional service centres, we are confident that the Canadian market will be well-supported from day one.”

The first three Polestar Space locations will be as follows:

Montreal : 1255 boulevard René Levesque, Downtown Montreal.

: 1255 boulevard René Levesque, Downtown Montreal. Toronto : 55 Avenue Road

: 55 Avenue Road Vancouver: 827 Seymour Street, centre of Vancouver’s business district.

Anticipation has been building for the Polestar 2, which is shaping up to be a leading competitor to Tesla’s successful Model 3 sedan. The Polestar 2 will sprint to 60 miles per hour in under 5 seconds and achieve up to 275 miles per charge.

