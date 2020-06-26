Polestar has announced a partnership with Plugsurfing to expand the number of electric vehicle charging options for Polestar 2 owners in Europe. Every Polestar 2 delivered in Europe will include as standard an RFID tag from Plugsurfing.

Berlin-based Plugsurfing operates more than 195,000 charging points throughout Europe. More details about how to connect at Plugsurfing stations will be provided to new Polestar 2 owners.

Polestar plans further partnerships with other operators of electric vehicle charging networks. “This international European partnership with Plugsurfing is the first of these solutions, and it paves the way for more partnerships which will also include national and local solutions,” says Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. Details have not yet been announced on a charging network partnership in the United States and Canada.

