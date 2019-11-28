Black Friday is finally here and that means it’s time to take advantage of huge savings. You can be sure HybridCars.com will be scouting for all the best automotive deals you can get this year, so keep your eyes glued on this page. We’ll be updating this post all throughout the day, so check back often for special, limited time deals.
TriNova Tire Shine Spray
TriNova’s car care products are also on sale during Black Friday and you don’t want to miss out on its tire shine spray deal. Designed to leave your tires dark and shiny, you can actually control the amount of shine you want with this product. The longer you leave the spray on your tires, the more shine it’ll leave behind. This formula will also protect your tires from other deteriorating signs of aging. And best of all, compared to other tire shine sprays, TriNova’s should last longer which means less applications.
Autsop Car Covers
Autsop’s car covers are currently up to 41% off and they’re available in a wide variety of sizes so you’ll likely find one for your car. Featuring 6 layers of protection, these covers have a non-woven protective coating, PE and EVA material layers, a sunproof aluminum film layer, and a bottom layer made from cotton to protect your car’s paint. Designed to provide all-weather protection, these car covers also have a zipper closure and comes with a carrying bag.
Kohree Trailer Hitch Lock
Save on Kohree’s trailer hitch lock, which is also available as a keyed alike 2-pack. This trailer hitch lock is constructed from high-quality carbon steel with a one-piece design that won’t break or get rusty. Each lock includes a weather-resistant and flexible rubber cap for the keyhole, helping keep out moisture, water, and dust. A separate spring clip and 6 o-rings add additional protection for the hitch lock, which fits Class III, IV, and V hitches with 2″ and 2.5″ receivers.
MATCC Foam Cannon III
If you use a pressure washer to clean your car, do yourself a favor and get a foam cannon, like this one from MATCC. Featuring a thicker and heavier brass core than comparable foam cannons, MATCC’s is also more durable than the competition thanks to an extra-wide neck. It’ll deliver leak-free performance, while using a 1/4″ quick connect fitting to attach to your pressure washer. The adjustable spray nozzle allows you to control the spray pattern. Best of all, MATCC includes a 1-year warranty with its product.
VacLife Portable Tire Inflator/Air Compressor
If you already don’t own a portable tire inflator, here’s a great option that’s currently on sale at up to 43% off. Keeping your tires properly inflated is important, since overinflated or underinflated tires can wear quicker and affect your fuel economy. VacLife’s tire inflator uses a 12V power outlet—like your cigarette lighter receptacle—and you can preset the desired tire pressure so the unit shuts off on its own once it reaches that point. This ensures your tires are inflated to the exact pressure you need. And with an 11.5′ power cable, you’ll easily be able to reach all four of your tires.
Included with the portable tire inflator are 4 extra nozzles that works for other household items and sporting equipment. The company even offers a replacement for life under normal use.
DEWALT Tools
Save up to 30% off on various DEWALT tools, including a 7-tool MAX Combo Kit. Other DEWALT products currently on sale include a heavy-duty drill holster, professional kneepads, MAX XR Impact Wrench Kit, MAX XR batteries, and more. Hit the link below to see all the DEWALT products currently on sale.
JC Whitney – 10% Off Coupon
JC Whitney is offering a 10% off coupon code during Black Friday and Cyber Monday: JCWCYBHOL10. The offer is good for 10% off on orders worth $100 or more and is valid until December 2, 2019.
Adam’s Detail Spray
There are a few car care brands offering discounts on their products during Black Friday, and Adam’s Polishes is one of them with up to 54% off. One product you don’t want to miss out on is the company’s Detail Spray which is great for maintaining the shine on your car between washes and intense detailing sessions. Spray, wipe away, and admire your car’s high gloss, deep shine. It’ll also help extend the life of your car wax or any sort of paint sealant you may have on your car.
The detail spray is safe to use on plastic, windows, paint, trim, and even over existing ceramic coating. Don’t overlook the rest of the products from Adam’s Polishes that are on sale during Black Friday.
Weiman Leather Cleaner and Conditioner
Got a leather interior you need to keep clean? You don’t necessarily have to purchase a product from a well-known automotive care company. Instead, take a look at Weiman’s leather cleaner and conditioner, a simple and non-toxic product that can be used regularly on all types of leather products. In addition to cleaning and conditioning, this leather cleaner also applies UVX protection with sunscreen to prevent the leather from fading, drying, and cracking.
You don’t want to use this leather cleaner on suede, nubuck, Natuzzi Brand, or any unfinished leather.
Taikee Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
If you own an older vehicle that didn’t come with a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) from the factory, save up to 45% on a system from Taikee. Featuring a solar-powered monitoring unit, you’ll get 4 external copper core sensors for your tires. Those sensors wirelessly send data to the monitoring unit, which displays in both PSI and BAR. Just note that this particular system shouldn’t be used on trucks and trailers.
Along with monitoring your tire pressure, this system will alert you on various things such as a fast leak, slow leak, high pressure, high temperature, faulty sensor, and low sensor battery power. Taikee provides a 1-year warranty with its TPMS.
Sunferno Tow Recovery Strap
Sunferno is currently offering up to 38% off its tow recovery straps. One top pick is this heavy-duty option that measures 20′ by 3″ with a 35,000 pound break strength. It’s a single-ply strap bolstered with reinforced eye loops, while a protective sleeve adds injury protection. The strap comes with 2 protective sleeves, a wrap tie, and a carrying bag.
As you can tell, it has a bright finish, making it a good option for nighttime use. Also, it’s water resistant so it’s easy to clean once you’re done using it.
OYRGCIK Backseat Car Organizer
Get yourself a pair of backseat organizers this Black Friday and save up to 26% off on this option from OYRGCIK. These organizers have 8 total storage compartments and mesh pockets, and can even store up to 10″ tablets in a windowed pocket. Each backseat organizer also has a pocket designed for tissue boxes or wipes.
They measure 24″ by 16″ and can be used on most vehicles. The machine washable 600D polyester fabric makes it easy to clean.
Clore Jump Starters
Clore Automotive offers a few jump starters and right now you can save up to 30%. If you want a good place to start, check out the Jump-N-Carry (JNCAIR) option, which is a jump starter with a built-in air compressor. It’s powered by 22Ah Clore PROformer battery technology, providing high output, extending cranking power, and long service life. It uses 68″ #2 AWG cables with PowerJaw clamps. At the bottom of the charger is a rubber base and there’s a built-in voltmeter that shows the charge of the onboard battery.
The JNCAIR provides 1700 peak amps and 425 cranking amps. The air compressor uses a 12′ coiled hose and a built-in gauge to inflate tires, albeit slowly compared to other portable tire inflators on the market.
Meguiar’s Car Care Products
Meguiar’s is offering a discount on all of its car care products with savings up to 35% off during Black Friday. One fantastic gift is the complete care car kit, which you could even give to yourself and your car. The complete care kit includes Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo and Conditioner, Gold Class Liquid Wax, Quik Detailer, Quik Interior Detailer, Clay Bars, ScratchX 2.0, PlastX Clear Plastic Cleaner & Polish, Microfiber Wash Mitt, Supreme Shine Microfiber Towels, and Soft Foam Applicator Pads.
Make sure to check out everything else Meguiar’s has on sale this Black Friday.
Power Stop Brake Kits
Upgrade or replace the braking performance of your car with products from Power Stop. The company is offering up to 15% off its brake kits, including replacement brake pads. Take a look at everything Power Stop has to offer and see if anything fits your car or needs.
ENGNIEK LED Headlight Bulbs
You can probably look forward to several deals on LED headlight bulbs this Black Friday, but ENGNIEK already has its lineup of products on sale at up to 66% off. Choose from a wide variety of fitments—H1, H4, H7, H11/H8/H9, H13/9008, 9005/HB3, 9006/HB4, 9007/9004, and 9012/HIR2. These bulbs offer 12000 lumens of brightness and are powered by 6000K chips for a nice, white light. The company says these LED headlight bulbs will last up to 50,000 hours.
Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit
Deals on car washing supplies should be plentiful this Holiday shopping season and Chemical Guys’ entire lineup of products is already on sale ahead of time. Discounts range depending on what you need, but check out this 16-piece wash kit. It includes pretty much everything you need to make your car shine like new and it also makes for a great gift.
Here’s just some of the things included with this 16-piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit: Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel, Silk Shine Dressing, Glass Cleaner, Speed Wipe Detailer, Detailing Bucket, Cyclone Dirt Trap, TORQ Foam Cannon, Microfiber Wash Mitt, Short Handle Brush, 4 Microfiber Towels, and an Applicator.
ASLAM Type-G Windshield Wiper Blades
Windshield wipers aren’t exactly an expensive maintenance item, but saving money whenever you can is the wise thing to do. ASLAM’s Type-G wiper blades are on sale with savings up to 43% for a pair. These all-season wiper replacements deliver 0 streak wiping and are the company’s flagship series, constructed from premium rubber. They also sport a zinc alloy pedestal and an aerodynamic wind spoiler design to prevent blade lift-off at high speeds.
ASLAM’s Type-G blades work with U/J hook arm types, which means most vehicles. The company offers a 6-month guarantee on all-weather performance.
3M Heavy-Duty Headlight Restoration Kit
Are your headlights getting yellow and looking dull? Headlight restoration kits are a great DIY project and right now you can save up to 60% off on 3M’s popular offerings. This Heavy-Duty Headlight Restoration Kit includes everything you need to make your lights shine like new, including masking tape, light sanding discs, wax protectant, and more.
This kit uses 3M abrasive technology to remove yellowing and buildup without causing any damage to the plastic lens surface. They’re easy to use and no tools are necessary, although you can make it easier on yourself with a household drill.
ROYAMY Car Trash Can
Keep your car nice and tidy, or drop a hint to your friends or family members who have a messy car with this car trash can from ROYAMY. Featuring 600D nylon material and a 100% leakproof vinyl inside lining, the car trash can also sports a rubber opening lid and a velcro seal. In addition, there are 2 convenient mesh pouches so you can store any smaller personal items. Overall dimensions are 8.8″ by 5.9″ by 12″.
You can easily install this trash can anywhere inside your cabin with the adjustable straps.
Meguiar’s Ultimate Wash & Wax
If Meguiar’s is your car care company of choice, you won’t want to miss out on its early Black Friday deals. One product we highly recommend is Meguiar’s Ultimate Wash & Wax. This car wash soap uses carnauba wax and synthetic polymer technology to clean your car’s paint while leaving behind additional wax protection. Perfect to use in between heavy detailing sessions to keep your car nice and shiny.
This soap is pH neutral too, so it won’t strip any wax on your car’s finish.
Meguiar’s X2000 Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel
We won’t sit here and highlight every product Meguiar’s has on sale, but we wanted to make sure the X2000 Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel does get showcased. It’s one of the most popular drying towels in the industry and it works magic when it comes to drying your car. Available in two sizes (22″ x 30″ and 31″ by 21.5″), this microfiber towel will absorb up to 2 times the water of traditional terry towels. That’s less effort on your part and more time saved when it comes to drying. Because let’s face it, drying your car is probably the most boring part of washing your car.
Best of all, it’s machine washable. So just toss it in the washing machine once you’re done and it’ll be ready for next time.
As portable battery banks became more popular with mobile devices now everywhere in the world, so have portable jump starters. Save up to 55% on SANROCK’s portable car jump starter, which can jump dead batteries up to 20 times on a single charge. It’s compatible with all 12V batteries commonly found in vehicles.
Like most portable jump starters on the market, SANROCK’s offering also comes with USB charging ports for your mobile devices. In other words, it doubles as a battery pack with 16000mAh capacity. The company offers a 30-day guarantee with its portable jump starter.
RESQME Car Escape Tool
You may not think you need a car escape tool, but consider it a very cheap insurance policy in case you’re ever stuck in an emergency. This is one popular, affordable item and you can save up to 48% off right now. Choose from a wide assortment of available colors. This two-in-one car rescue tool serves as a seat belt cutter and car window breaker. Small, lightweight, and made in the U.S., it’s also a great gift idea.
AUTOWN Tire Repair Kit
Getting a puncture, leak, or a flat tire is a major inconvenience. But often times, you can plug or repair the tire yourself without spending time at a tire shop. AUTOWN’s tire repair kit is 59% off right now and comes with 67 pieces in a nice, portable storage case. The company even offers a 3-month money-back guarantee and a 24-month product defect free replacement warranty.
This is what you’ll get with this kit: a T-handle spiral probe tool, a T-handle insert tool, a tire pressure gauge, 40 self-vulcanization repair plugs, 4 black extension valves, 4 chrome hex valve caps, 4 plastic valve caps, a 4-in-1 valve core tool, 4 standard valve covers, a folding knife, a plastic storage box, a blue storage case, 2 L-type hex tools, a jar of lubricant, pliers, and a user manual.
DBPOWER 20800mAh Portable Car Jump Starter
Portable jump starters are great to keep in your glove box just in case of an emergency. DBPOWER has a 20800mAh unit on sale, measuring 7.5″ by 3.4″ by 1.4″. This portable jump starter can start gasoline engines up to 8.0L or diesel engines up to 6.5L.
You can also use it as a portable battery bank for your devices. USB ports, including one QC.30 for quick charging, gives you charge on the go. A built-in LED flashlight on the unit has 3 illumination modes, helping you jump start your car in nighttime conditions. The charger includes jumper clamps, a USB Type C cable, a semi-hard case, and a user manual.
Gliston Auto Dent Puller Kit
Gliston has a few of its dent repair kits on sale, allowing you to save up to 33% off. One top pick is this comprehensive kit featuring dent remover tabs made of a special hardened material with soft rubber bottoms to protect your car’s paint during the procedure. This kit will even work if you have larger sized dents you need to take care of on your car.
Here is what’s included: 1 golden dent lifter, 16 black dent puller tabs, 5 blue dent repair tabs, 1 hot melt glue gun, 5 yellow glue sticks, 5 black glue sticks, 1 rubber hammer, 5 tap down pens, 2 small plastic shovels, 1 empty alcohol bottle, 1 clean cloth, and instructions.
ThisWorx Car Vacuum
Keep your car’s interior nice and clean with a portable car vacuum. ThisWorx’s unit, powered by a 106w motor and a strong metal turbine, is currently on sale and it’s hard to pass up. It’s available in black or white and has a 16′ power cord so you can easily reach all ends of your car. ThisWorx also includes an elastic hose and a nozzle set with the compact vacuum.
One standout feature is the transparent trash container, which lets you know when the vacuum is full and needs to be emptied. This works for both wet and dry dirt, and included with the vacuum is a carrying bag and an additional HEPA filter.
Marsauto LED Headlight Bulbs
Give your headlights an upgrade with a set of LED headlight bulbs from Marsauto. These bulbs emit 6000K white lighting and are IP67 waterproof with an easy plug-and-play design. To help keep each bulb cool is a special aluminum alloy shell and efficient, silent fans. You’ll just need to select the right bulb for your car.
FLAGPOWER Car Trunk Organizer
Don’t miss out on this trunk organizer from FLAGPOWER, with savings up to 67% off. Featuring strong and durable 1680D Oxford polyester, this trunk organizer uses extra stitching and a solid hard board for enhanced durability. It’s easy to maintain and clean, thanks to its waterproof material.
Included with the trunk organizer are 2 tough nylon webbing straps with strong steel hooks, allowing you to secure it in your trunk. Inside the organizer are 3 compartments and removable sub-dividers. When it’s not in use, it’s fully collapsible for easy storage.
Powerbuilt Electric Jack and Tire Inflator
Easily get your car up off the ground with an electric jack. And as an added bonus, this unit from Powerbuilt can also serve as a tire inflator. The 12V electric jack has a 1-ton lift capacity and can raise a vehicle up to 14″ off the ground. The inflator is a 115 PSI unit.
With its compact size, you can leave this electric car jack and tire inflator inside your trunk when it’s not in use. Included with the unit are inflation needles so you can inflate sporting equipment or other household goods.
HOTOR Car Vacuum
Another car vacuum currently on sale comes from HOTOR. You can choose from either red or silver highlights and each vacuum includes an extended tube, crevice nozzle, brush, and a carrying bag. The detachable head makes it easy to empty out the vacuum, while an LED light helps you see where you’re vacuuming in dark areas.
Attached to this car vacuum is a 16.4′ cord, so you’ll easily be able to reach all sorts of areas under your seats.
TOPDON OBD2 Scanner
Need to troubleshoot check engine lights on your car? Get yourself an affordable OBD2 scanner from TOPDON during Black Friday. This is a plug-and-play unit that uses your car’s OBD2 Data Link Connector for power. This OBD2 scanner works with 1996 and up US-based vehicles, along with 2000-up European and Asian vehicles. A bright and large LCD display on the unit makes it easy to read what’s going on with your car.
This entry-level diagnostic tool is great for beginners and advanced users. It can read engine fault codes and test your O2 sensors for any errors. Languages supported by TOPDON’s OBD2 scanner include English, French, and Spanish. You can also download updates from the company for additional support on newer vehicles.
TowerTop Battery Charger/Maintainer
Going a step beyond a jump starter is a battery charger/maintainer. You can save up to 44% on TowerTop’s offering, which can charge all types of 12V lead-acid batteries, such as GEL, AGM, and STD. This battery charger/maintainer uses a 7-step charging program: desulphation, soft start, bulk charge, absorption, battery test, recondition, and floating. Use this product to optimize battery power without overcharging or damaging your car’s battery.
Battery conditioning helps maintain and extend your car’s battery life, with this charger/maintainer using battery voltage detection to automatically select the charge rate for charging and maintaining.
