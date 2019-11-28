Black Friday is finally here and that means it’s time to take advantage of huge savings. You can be sure HybridCars.com will be scouting for all the best automotive deals you can get this year, so keep your eyes glued on this page. We’ll be updating this post all throughout the day, so check back often for special, limited time deals.

TriNova’s car care products are also on sale during Black Friday and you don’t want to miss out on its tire shine spray deal. Designed to leave your tires dark and shiny, you can actually control the amount of shine you want with this product. The longer you leave the spray on your tires, the more shine it’ll leave behind. This formula will also protect your tires from other deteriorating signs of aging. And best of all, compared to other tire shine sprays, TriNova’s should last longer which means less applications.

Autsop’s car covers are currently up to 41% off and they’re available in a wide variety of sizes so you’ll likely find one for your car. Featuring 6 layers of protection, these covers have a non-woven protective coating, PE and EVA material layers, a sunproof aluminum film layer, and a bottom layer made from cotton to protect your car’s paint. Designed to provide all-weather protection, these car covers also have a zipper closure and comes with a carrying bag.

Save on Kohree’s trailer hitch lock, which is also available as a keyed alike 2-pack. This trailer hitch lock is constructed from high-quality carbon steel with a one-piece design that won’t break or get rusty. Each lock includes a weather-resistant and flexible rubber cap for the keyhole, helping keep out moisture, water, and dust. A separate spring clip and 6 o-rings add additional protection for the hitch lock, which fits Class III, IV, and V hitches with 2″ and 2.5″ receivers.

If you use a pressure washer to clean your car, do yourself a favor and get a foam cannon, like this one from MATCC. Featuring a thicker and heavier brass core than comparable foam cannons, MATCC’s is also more durable than the competition thanks to an extra-wide neck. It’ll deliver leak-free performance, while using a 1/4″ quick connect fitting to attach to your pressure washer. The adjustable spray nozzle allows you to control the spray pattern. Best of all, MATCC includes a 1-year warranty with its product.

If you already don’t own a portable tire inflator, here’s a great option that’s currently on sale at up to 43% off. Keeping your tires properly inflated is important, since overinflated or underinflated tires can wear quicker and affect your fuel economy. VacLife’s tire inflator uses a 12V power outlet—like your cigarette lighter receptacle—and you can preset the desired tire pressure so the unit shuts off on its own once it reaches that point. This ensures your tires are inflated to the exact pressure you need. And with an 11.5′ power cable, you’ll easily be able to reach all four of your tires.

Included with the portable tire inflator are 4 extra nozzles that works for other household items and sporting equipment. The company even offers a replacement for life under normal use.

Save up to 30% off on various DEWALT tools, including a 7-tool MAX Combo Kit. Other DEWALT products currently on sale include a heavy-duty drill holster, professional kneepads, MAX XR Impact Wrench Kit, MAX XR batteries, and more. Hit the link below to see all the DEWALT products currently on sale.

JC Whitney is offering a 10% off coupon code during Black Friday and Cyber Monday: JCWCYBHOL10. The offer is good for 10% off on orders worth $100 or more and is valid until December 2, 2019.

There are a few car care brands offering discounts on their products during Black Friday, and Adam’s Polishes is one of them with up to 54% off. One product you don’t want to miss out on is the company’s Detail Spray which is great for maintaining the shine on your car between washes and intense detailing sessions. Spray, wipe away, and admire your car’s high gloss, deep shine. It’ll also help extend the life of your car wax or any sort of paint sealant you may have on your car.

The detail spray is safe to use on plastic, windows, paint, trim, and even over existing ceramic coating. Don’t overlook the rest of the products from Adam’s Polishes that are on sale during Black Friday.

Got a leather interior you need to keep clean? You don’t necessarily have to purchase a product from a well-known automotive care company. Instead, take a look at Weiman’s leather cleaner and conditioner, a simple and non-toxic product that can be used regularly on all types of leather products. In addition to cleaning and conditioning, this leather cleaner also applies UVX protection with sunscreen to prevent the leather from fading, drying, and cracking.

You don’t want to use this leather cleaner on suede, nubuck, Natuzzi Brand, or any unfinished leather.

If you own an older vehicle that didn’t come with a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) from the factory, save up to 45% on a system from Taikee. Featuring a solar-powered monitoring unit, you’ll get 4 external copper core sensors for your tires. Those sensors wirelessly send data to the monitoring unit, which displays in both PSI and BAR. Just note that this particular system shouldn’t be used on trucks and trailers.

Along with monitoring your tire pressure, this system will alert you on various things such as a fast leak, slow leak, high pressure, high temperature, faulty sensor, and low sensor battery power. Taikee provides a 1-year warranty with its TPMS.

Sunferno is currently offering up to 38% off its tow recovery straps. One top pick is this heavy-duty option that measures 20′ by 3″ with a 35,000 pound break strength. It’s a single-ply strap bolstered with reinforced eye loops, while a protective sleeve adds injury protection. The strap comes with 2 protective sleeves, a wrap tie, and a carrying bag.

As you can tell, it has a bright finish, making it a good option for nighttime use. Also, it’s water resistant so it’s easy to clean once you’re done using it.

Get yourself a pair of backseat organizers this Black Friday and save up to 26% off on this option from OYRGCIK. These organizers have 8 total storage compartments and mesh pockets, and can even store up to 10″ tablets in a windowed pocket. Each backseat organizer also has a pocket designed for tissue boxes or wipes.

They measure 24″ by 16″ and can be used on most vehicles. The machine washable 600D polyester fabric makes it easy to clean.

Clore Automotive offers a few jump starters and right now you can save up to 30%. If you want a good place to start, check out the Jump-N-Carry (JNCAIR) option, which is a jump starter with a built-in air compressor. It’s powered by 22Ah Clore PROformer battery technology, providing high output, extending cranking power, and long service life. It uses 68″ #2 AWG cables with PowerJaw clamps. At the bottom of the charger is a rubber base and there’s a built-in voltmeter that shows the charge of the onboard battery.

The JNCAIR provides 1700 peak amps and 425 cranking amps. The air compressor uses a 12′ coiled hose and a built-in gauge to inflate tires, albeit slowly compared to other portable tire inflators on the market.

Meguiar’s is offering a discount on all of its car care products with savings up to 35% off during Black Friday. One fantastic gift is the complete care car kit, which you could even give to yourself and your car. The complete care kit includes Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo and Conditioner, Gold Class Liquid Wax, Quik Detailer, Quik Interior Detailer, Clay Bars, ScratchX 2.0, PlastX Clear Plastic Cleaner & Polish, Microfiber Wash Mitt, Supreme Shine Microfiber Towels, and Soft Foam Applicator Pads.

Make sure to check out everything else Meguiar’s has on sale this Black Friday.

Upgrade or replace the braking performance of your car with products from Power Stop. The company is offering up to 15% off its brake kits, including replacement brake pads. Take a look at everything Power Stop has to offer and see if anything fits your car or needs.

