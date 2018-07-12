The HybridCars.com monthly sales Dashboard is a collaboration between HybridCars.com and Baum & Associates, a Michigan-based market research firm focusing on automotive issues including the hybrid and electric vehicle market.

Overall sales for June were down from May, but up from last June. GM reported its quarterly sales (April-June), but only on a quarterly basis (as opposed to providing each of the last three months), so we have calculated June sales based upon the difference between quarterly totals and our estimated sales from April and May. All categories of alternative vehicles were up from a year ago, although down from May in line with the drop in overall sales from May to June.

Sales for full electric vehicles were up from June of last year based upon sales of the Model 3. However, this is a very unusual month with respect to Tesla. Weekly production reportedly reached 5,000 in the last seven days of June, but just barely and with an “extra” production line added early in June. But US sales have been moderated to avoid having total Tesla sales in the US to date exceed 200,000 before the end of June. This is because federal tax incentives begin to decline when that total is reached. The specifics of the law are such that hitting this milestone after June 30 is important in allowing these incentives to continue for an additional quarter. We would expect that production might decline early in July (as a result of all the “stops that were pulled” to reach the 5,000 weekly rate in late June. Further, we would expect that sales in July will be quite strong given the number of vehicles that were produced but not sold in June (vehicles were stored in a number of locations), so as not to exceed the 200,000 mark in June. Some Model 3 sales were diverted to Canada (which do not count against the 200,000 total), while Model S and X sales were presumably diverted to outside the US for the same reason.

The LEAF and Bolt both had relatively modest months. Note that there are strong plans for the Bolt going forward for GM’s autonomous and ride sharing endeavors, but we have clearly not seen the impact of those plans on sales to this point. In fact, the sales of the Bolt to date have been rather modest.

Plug in hybrids had a good month as compared to last year as the Prius Prime had a good month. Products launched in the last few months are also critical in this segment and include the Honda Clarity, Mitsubishi Outlander, Kia Niro, Volvo XC60, Hyundai Ioniq, Mercedes GLC, and Volvo S90. The Chevy Volt is down almost 30 percent year-to-date and down almost 10% from last June. The Honda Clarity is doing well and is part of the “family” of hybrid, plug in and full electric.

Hybrids are up from year-ago but down year-to-date as the segment leaders continue to struggle. The Prius Liftback is at the top of the chart, but just barely above the Ford Fusion. Both of these models are down by about 20 percent year-to-date, which is clearly a significant drop. Conversely, the RAV4 hybrid is up from last June and year-to-date. Sales of the Kia Niro, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry all improved over last June, but the Accord Hybrid is down year-to-date. That should change as production has been shifted back to the US (from Japan) and therefore availability will increase and volumes should be up going forward.

In the diesel category, the Ford Transit and Ram Pickup (volumes are estimated for both) lead the category. However, volumes of the Ram Pickup are down this month and will be for several months as volumes of the “old” version are down as the focus shifts to increasing availability of the new model. The new model will have a diesel version, but not until next year. Thus, for the remainder of this year, volumes will be declining as existing inventories are sold.

Fuel cell vehicles are only offered by Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai and only available in California. This is because the necessary fueling infrastructure is only available there. Sales this month were very modest, with Hyundai temporarily out of the market (until a new model launches late this year) and Clarity sales coming in at only four units. The Toyota Mirai paced the category selling just over 100 units.

June 2018 Plug-In Hybrid Car Sales Numbers Plug-In Hybrids sold in the U.S. (June 2018): 10,280

Plug-In Hybrid Take-Rate: 0.67% U.S. Plug-In Hybrid sales for June 2018 Brand Model 6-18 Sales vs. 5-18 vs. 6-17 CY 2018 CY 18 vs 17 CY 2017 Current Month U.S. Share Current Month Manufacturer Share Toyota Prius Prime 2,237 -23.5% 38.2% 14,255 47.1% 9,692 21.76% Toyota 21.76% Chevrolet Volt 1,601 -4.4% -8.3% 7,814 -28.5% 10,932 15.57% BMW 16.27% Honda Clarity Plug In 1,445 -11.8% N/A 6,669 N/A - 14.06% General Motors 15.76% BMW 5-Series Plug in 942 29.2% 294.1% 3,515 781.0% 399 9.16% Honda 14.06% Ford Fusion Energi 604 -18.4% -14.6% 4,302 -14.9% 5,057 5.88% Ford 5.93% Chrysler Pacifica 600 50.0% 71.4% 1,952 42.8% 1,367 5.84% FCA 5.84% Mitsubishi Outlander Plug In 390 31.3% N/A 1,956 N/A - 3.79% Hyundai 5.54% BMW X5 321 -35.7% -34.2% 2,867 33.6% 2,146 3.12% VW 4.07% Kia Niro Plug In 281 28.9% N/A 1,247 N/A - 2.73% Volvo 3.83% Audi A3 Plug In 238 -10.9% -26.5% 1,252 -40.9% 2,120 2.32% Mitsubishi 3.79% Volvo XC60 Plug In 226 5.6% N/A 1,012 N/A - 2.20% Daimler 3.15% Mini Countryman Plug In 211 29.4% 2010.0% 781 7710.0% 10 2.05% Mercedes C350We Plug-in Hybrid 176 6.0% N/A 909 215.6% 288 1.71% Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid 168 -38.9% N/A 829 9111.1% 9 1.63% Hyundai Ioniq Plug In 143 -34.1% N/A 958 N/A - 1.39% BMW 3-Series Plug in 138 -8.0% -72.2% 899 -51.9% 1,869 1.34% Volvo XC90 Plug In 133 5.6% -34.2% 646 -20.0% 807 1.29% Kia Optima Plug In 83 -15.3% 6.4% 668 71.3% 390 0.81% Mercedes GLE 550e Plug In Hybrid 75 -9.6% 82.9% 516 92.5% 268 0.73% Mercedes GLC 350e Hybrid 66 3.1% N/A 251 N/A - 0.64% Hyundai Sonata Plug In 62 -7.5% -29.5% 351 -28.9% 494 0.60% BMW i8 45 -29.7% 104.5% 284 29.1% 220 0.44% Volvo S90 Plug In 35 16.7% N/A 202 N/A - 0.34% Cadillac CT6 18 -40.0% -10.0% 137 211.4% 44 0.18% BMW 7-Series Plug in 16 -5.9% -69.2% 165 -45.5% 303 0.16% Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid 12 -79.7% -93.8% 767 -21.6% 978 0.12% Mercedes S550 Plug In 7 0.0% -91.4% 50 -87.8% 411 0.07% Ford C-Max Energi 6 -66.7% -99.4% 562 -87.2% 4,380 0.06% Cadillac ELR 1 N/A -85.7% 1 -92.9% 14 0.01% Total PHEV 10,280 -8.4% 33.5% 55,817 32.3% 42,198 Total Auto Sales 1,540,000 -2.6% 5.2% 8,558,117 1.9% 8,401,209 Overall PHEV Rate 0.67% 0.65% 0.50% * Estimated

June 2018 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Car Sales Numbers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles sold in the U.S. (June 2018): 107

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Take-Rate: 0.01% U.S. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle sales for June 2018 Brand Model 6-18 Sales vs. 5-18 vs. 6-17 CY 2018 CY 18 vs 17 CY 2017 Current Month US Share Current Month Manufacturer Share Toyota Mirai 103 1.0% -20.2% 743 4.9% 708 96.26% Toyota 96.26% Honda Clarity 4 -86.7% -91.8% 616 109.5% 294 3.74% Honda 3.74% Hyundai Tucson - -100.0% -100.0% 36 80.0% 20 0.00% Hyundai 0.00% Total Fuel Cell 107 -29.1% -40.6% 1,395 36.5% 1,022 Total Auto Sales 1,540,000 -2.6% 5.2% 8,558,117 1.9% 8,401,209 Overall Fuel Cell Take Rate 0.01% 0.02% 0.01%

June 2018 Battery Electric Car Sales Numbers Battery Electrics sold in the U.S. (June 2018): 11,932

Battery Electric Take-Rate: 0.77% U.S. Battery Electric sales for June 2018 Brand Model 6-18 Sales vs. 5-18 vs. 6-17 CY 2018 CY 18 vs 17 CY 2017 Current Month U.S. Share Current Month Manufacturer Share Tesla Model 3* 5,500 -12.7% N/A 23,780 N/A - 46.09% Tesla 65.37% Nissan Leaf 1,367 -13.3% -9.2% 6,659 -8.1% 7,248 11.46% Nissan 11.46% Chevrolet Bolt EV 1,313 16.7% -20.0% 7,858 3.5% 7,592 11.00% General Motors 11.05% Tesla Model X* 1,300 -13.3% -38.1% 8,200 -9.9% 9,100 10.90% BMW 4.86% Tesla Model S* 1,000 -33.3% -54.5% 9,000 -18.9% 11,100 8.38% Chrysler 3.74% BMW i3** 580 36.8% 2.3% 3,504 17.1% 2,992 4.86% Honda 1.06% Fiat 500e* 446 320.8% 79.1% 1,062 -43.1% 1,865 3.74% Daimler 0.91% Honda Clarity BEV 126 240.5% N/A 525 N/A - 1.06% Hyundai 0.87% Smart forTwo EV 109 14.7% 3533.3% 561 884.2% 57 0.91% Ford 0.42% Kia Soul EV 57 -57.1% -43.0% 777 -7.1% 836 0.48% VW 0.27% Ford Focus EV 50 -43.2% -54.5% 501 -52.6% 1,058 0.42% Mitsubishi 0.00% Hyundai Ioniq EV 47 46.9% -19.0% 232 47.8% 157 0.39% VW e-Golf 32 -57.9% -86.2% 776 -58.9% 1,887 0.27% Chevrolet Spark 5 400.0% 400.0% 7 -46.2% 13 0.04% Mercedes B-Class Electric - -100.0% -100.0% 132 -58.4% 317 0.00% Mitsubishi i - N/A N/A - -100.0% 6 0.00% Total BEV 11,932 -8.2% 35.4% 63,574 43.7% 44,228 Total Auto Sales 1,540,000 -2.6% 5.2% 8,558,117 1.9% 8,401,209 Overall BEV Take Rate 0.77% 0.74% 0.53% * Estimated ** Breakdown between electric and range extended model is not available.

June 2018 Hybrid Car Sales Numbers Hybrids sold in the U.S. (June 2018): 31,123

Hybrid Take-Rate: 2.02% U.S. Hybrid sales for June 2018 Brand Model 6-18 Sales vs. 5-18 vs. 6-17 CY 2018 CY 18 vs 17 CY 2017 Current Month US Share Current Month Mfr Share Toyota Prius Liftback 4,786 0.5% -12.6% 25,340 -23.5% 33,112 15.38% Toyota 52.77% Ford Fusion Hybrid 4,683 1.9% -17.8% 24,624 -21.9% 31,537 15.05% Ford 19.05% Toyota RAV4 3,866 -9.4% 4.2% 23,213 11.8% 20,770 12.42% Hyundai/Kia 14.40% Kia Niro Hybrid 2,439 -5.8% 11.5% 12,956 2.2% 12,676 7.84% Honda 8.81% Honda Accord Hybrid 2,206 -14.9% 22.6% 6,295 -42.7% 10,983 7.09% General Motors 3.68% Toyota Camry Hybrid 2,040 1.9% 50.6% 11,153 26.6% 8,808 6.55% Nissan 1.29% Lexus RX 400 / 450 h 1,392 2.4% 112.5% 5,799 57.6% 3,680 4.47% BMW 0.00% Toyota Highlander Hybrid 1,361 -19.3% -7.9% 7,892 -3.2% 8,152 4.37% Mercedes-Benz 0.00% Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 1,316 4.7% -2.4% 7,409 56.8% 4,724 4.23% Subaru 0.00% Toyota Avalon Hybrid 872 24.9% 147.7% 4,065 56.0% 2,606 2.80% Volkswagen 0.00% Ford C-Max Hybrid 831 -14.6% -14.0% 4,839 9.6% 4,415 2.67% Lexus NX Hybrid 826 8.4% 284.2% 3,903 209.0% 1,263 2.65% GMC Sierra Hybrid 784 39.0% 2140.0% 2,589 2211.6% 112 2.52% Toyota Prius C 740 -9.5% -14.6% 4,613 -34.6% 7,049 2.38% Hyundai Sonata 509 8.1% -22.1% 2,644 -55.0% 5,876 1.64% Lincoln MKZ 416 -6.7% -2.8% 2,066 -34.8% 3,167 1.34% Lexus ES Hybrid 402 3.3% -16.4% 1,990 -14.4% 2,324 1.29% Nissan Rogue Hybrid 370 -3.6% N/A 2,152 N/A - 1.19% Honda Insight 274 N/A N/A 274 13600.0% 2 0.88% Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid 223 -23.4% -19.8% 1,537 -36.6% 2,425 0.72% Kia Optima Hybrid 218 -23.0% -24.6% 2,004 36.7% 1,466 0.70% Acura MDX Hybrid 202 -14.8% 23.9% 1,083 194.3% 368 0.65% Buick Lacrosse Hybrid 138 2.2% 452.0% 2,108 2051.0% 98 0.44% Toyota Prius V 81 -52.4% -89.5% 1,963 -62.6% 5,247 0.26% Acura RLX Hybrid 47 -40.5% 193.8% 381 217.5% 120 0.15% Lexus LS 500h 40 -7.0% N/A 164 N/A - 0.13% Infiniti Q50 Hybrid 26 -10.3% -18.8% 191 -72.2% 687 0.08% Lexus LC 500h 11 0.0% -31.3% 62 34.8% 46 0.04% Lexus GS 450h 7 40.0% -41.7% 25 -28.6% 35 0.02% Acura NSX Hybrid 6 -60.0% -80.6% 93 -66.5% 278 0.02% Honda Civic Hybrid 4 N/A -20.0% 6 -89.3% 56 0.01% Infiniti Q70 Hybrid 4 0.0% 0.0% 26 -21.2% 33 0.01% Honda CR-Z 3 200.0% -95.2% 34 -93.8% 548 0.01% Acura ILX Hybrid - N/A N/A - N/A - 0.00% Audi Q5 Hybrid - N/A N/A - N/A - 0.00% BMW ActiveHybrid 5 (535ih) - N/A N/A - N/A - 0.00% BMW 7-Series ActiveHybrid - N/A N/A - N/A - 0.00% Buick Regal Hybrid - N/A -100.0% - -100.0% 6 0.00% Chevrolet Impala Hybrid - N/A -100.0% - -100.0% 1 0.00% Infiniti QX60 Hybrid - N/A N/A - -100.0% 298 0.00% Lexus CT200h - N/A -100.0% 4 -99.9% 3,926 0.00% Mercedes E400H - N/A N/A - -100.0% 3 0.00% Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid - N/A N/A - -100.0% 389 0.00% Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid - N/A -100.0% - -100.0% 40 0.00% Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid - N/A -100.0% - -100.0% 58 0.00% Total Hybrid 31,123 -2.5% 3.6% 163,497 -7.8% 177,384 Total Auto Sales 1,540,000 -2.6% 5.2% 8,558,117 1.9% 8,401,209 Overall Hybrid Take Rate 2.02% 1.91% 2.11%