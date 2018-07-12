The HybridCars.com monthly sales Dashboard is a collaboration between HybridCars.com and Baum & Associates, a Michigan-based market research firm focusing on automotive issues including the hybrid and electric vehicle market.

Overall sales for June were down from May, but up from last June. GM reported its quarterly sales (April-June), but only on a quarterly basis (as opposed to providing each of the last three months), so we have calculated June sales based upon the difference between quarterly totals and our estimated sales from April and May. All categories of alternative vehicles were up from a year ago, although down from May in line with the drop in overall sales from May to June.

Sales for full electric vehicles were up from June of last year based upon sales of the Model 3. However, this is a very unusual month with respect to Tesla. Weekly production reportedly reached 5,000 in the last seven days of June, but just barely and with an “extra” production line added early in June. But US sales have been moderated to avoid having total Tesla sales in the US to date exceed 200,000 before the end of June. This is because federal tax incentives begin to decline when that total is reached. The specifics of the law are such that hitting this milestone after June 30 is important in allowing these incentives to continue for an additional quarter. We would expect that production might decline early in July (as a result of all the “stops that were pulled” to reach the 5,000 weekly rate in late June. Further, we would expect that sales in July will be quite strong given the number of vehicles that were produced but not sold in June (vehicles were stored in a number of locations), so as not to exceed the 200,000 mark in June. Some Model 3 sales were diverted to Canada (which do not count against the 200,000 total), while Model S and X sales were presumably diverted to outside the US for the same reason.

The LEAF and Bolt both had relatively modest months. Note that there are strong plans for the Bolt going forward for GM’s autonomous and ride sharing endeavors, but we have clearly not seen the impact of those plans on sales to this point. In fact, the sales of the Bolt to date have been rather modest.

Plug in hybrids had a good month as compared to last year as the Prius Prime had a good month. Products launched in the last few months are also critical in this segment and include the Honda Clarity, Mitsubishi Outlander, Kia Niro, Volvo XC60, Hyundai Ioniq, Mercedes GLC, and Volvo S90. The Chevy Volt is down almost 30 percent year-to-date and down almost 10% from last June. The Honda Clarity is doing well and is part of the “family” of hybrid, plug in and full electric.

Hybrids are up from year-ago but down year-to-date as the segment leaders continue to struggle. The Prius Liftback is at the top of the chart, but just barely above the Ford Fusion. Both of these models are down by about 20 percent year-to-date, which is clearly a significant drop. Conversely, the RAV4 hybrid is up from last June and year-to-date. Sales of the Kia Niro, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry all improved over last June, but the Accord Hybrid is down year-to-date. That should change as production has been shifted back to the US (from Japan) and therefore availability will increase and volumes should be up going forward.

In the diesel category, the Ford Transit and Ram Pickup (volumes are estimated for both) lead the category. However, volumes of the Ram Pickup are down this month and will be for several months as volumes of the “old” version are down as the focus shifts to increasing availability of the new model. The new model will have a diesel version, but not until next year. Thus, for the remainder of this year, volumes will be declining as existing inventories are sold.

Fuel cell vehicles are only offered by Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai and only available in California. This is because the necessary fueling infrastructure is only available there. Sales this month were very modest, with Hyundai temporarily out of the market (until a new model launches late this year) and Clarity sales coming in at only four units. The Toyota Mirai paced the category selling just over 100 units.

June 2018 Plug-In Hybrid Car Sales Numbers

Plug-In Hybrids sold in the U.S. (June 2018): 10,280
Plug-In Hybrid Take-Rate: 0.67%

U.S. Plug-In Hybrid sales for June 2018

BrandModel 6-18 Sales vs. 5-18 vs. 6-17 CY 2018 CY 18 vs 17 CY 2017 Current Month U.S. ShareCurrent Month Manufacturer Share
ToyotaPrius Prime 2,237 -23.5%38.2% 14,255 47.1% 9,692 21.76%Toyota21.76%
ChevroletVolt 1,601 -4.4%-8.3% 7,814 -28.5% 10,932 15.57%BMW16.27%
HondaClarity Plug In 1,445 -11.8%N/A 6,669 N/A - 14.06%General Motors15.76%
BMW5-Series Plug in 942 29.2%294.1% 3,515 781.0% 399 9.16%Honda14.06%
FordFusion Energi 604 -18.4%-14.6% 4,302 -14.9% 5,057 5.88%Ford5.93%
ChryslerPacifica 600 50.0%71.4% 1,952 42.8% 1,367 5.84%FCA5.84%
MitsubishiOutlander Plug In 390 31.3%N/A 1,956 N/A - 3.79%Hyundai5.54%
BMWX5 321 -35.7%-34.2% 2,867 33.6% 2,146 3.12%VW4.07%
KiaNiro Plug In 281 28.9%N/A 1,247 N/A - 2.73%Volvo3.83%
AudiA3 Plug In 238 -10.9%-26.5% 1,252 -40.9% 2,120 2.32%Mitsubishi3.79%
VolvoXC60 Plug In 226 5.6%N/A 1,012 N/A - 2.20%Daimler3.15%
MiniCountryman Plug In 211 29.4%2010.0% 781 7710.0% 10 2.05%
MercedesC350We Plug-in Hybrid 176 6.0%N/A 909 215.6% 288 1.71%
PorschePanamera S E-Hybrid 168 -38.9%N/A 829 9111.1% 9 1.63%
HyundaiIoniq Plug In 143 -34.1%N/A 958 N/A - 1.39%
BMW3-Series Plug in 138 -8.0%-72.2% 899 -51.9% 1,869 1.34%
VolvoXC90 Plug In 133 5.6%-34.2% 646 -20.0% 807 1.29%
KiaOptima Plug In 83 -15.3%6.4% 668 71.3% 390 0.81%
MercedesGLE 550e Plug In Hybrid 75 -9.6%82.9% 516 92.5% 268 0.73%
MercedesGLC 350e Hybrid 66 3.1%N/A 251 N/A - 0.64%
HyundaiSonata Plug In 62 -7.5%-29.5% 351 -28.9% 494 0.60%
BMWi8 45 -29.7%104.5% 284 29.1% 220 0.44%
VolvoS90 Plug In 35 16.7%N/A 202 N/A - 0.34%
CadillacCT6 18 -40.0%-10.0% 137 211.4% 44 0.18%
BMW7-Series Plug in 16 -5.9%-69.2% 165 -45.5% 303 0.16%
PorscheCayenne S E-Hybrid 12 -79.7%-93.8% 767 -21.6% 978 0.12%
MercedesS550 Plug In 7 0.0%-91.4% 50 -87.8% 411 0.07%
FordC-Max Energi 6 -66.7%-99.4% 562 -87.2% 4,380 0.06%
CadillacELR 1 N/A-85.7% 1 -92.9% 14 0.01%
Total PHEV 10,280 -8.4%33.5% 55,817 32.3% 42,198
Total Auto Sales 1,540,000 -2.6%5.2% 8,558,117 1.9% 8,401,209
Overall PHEV Rate0.67%0.65%0.50%
* Estimated

June 2018 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Car Sales Numbers

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles sold in the U.S. (June 2018): 107
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Take-Rate: 0.01%

U.S. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle sales for June 2018

BrandModel 6-18 Sales vs. 5-18 vs. 6-17 CY 2018 CY 18 vs 17 CY 2017 Current Month US ShareCurrent Month Manufacturer Share
ToyotaMirai 103 1.0%-20.2% 743 4.9% 708 96.26%Toyota96.26%
HondaClarity 4 -86.7%-91.8% 616 109.5% 294 3.74%Honda3.74%
HyundaiTucson - -100.0%-100.0% 36 80.0% 20 0.00%Hyundai0.00%
Total Fuel Cell 107 -29.1%-40.6% 1,395 36.5% 1,022
Total Auto Sales 1,540,000 -2.6%5.2% 8,558,117 1.9% 8,401,209
Overall Fuel Cell Take Rate0.01%0.02%0.01%

June 2018 Battery Electric Car Sales Numbers

Battery Electrics sold in the U.S. (June 2018): 11,932
Battery Electric Take-Rate: 0.77%

U.S. Battery Electric sales for June 2018

BrandModel 6-18 Sales vs. 5-18 vs. 6-17 CY 2018 CY 18 vs 17 CY 2017 Current Month U.S. ShareCurrent Month Manufacturer Share
TeslaModel 3* 5,500 -12.7%N/A 23,780 N/A - 46.09%Tesla65.37%
NissanLeaf 1,367 -13.3%-9.2% 6,659 -8.1% 7,248 11.46%Nissan11.46%
ChevroletBolt EV 1,313 16.7%-20.0% 7,858 3.5% 7,592 11.00%General Motors11.05%
TeslaModel X* 1,300 -13.3%-38.1% 8,200 -9.9% 9,100 10.90%BMW4.86%
TeslaModel S* 1,000 -33.3%-54.5% 9,000 -18.9% 11,100 8.38%Chrysler3.74%
BMWi3** 580 36.8%2.3% 3,504 17.1% 2,992 4.86%Honda1.06%
Fiat500e* 446 320.8%79.1% 1,062 -43.1% 1,865 3.74%Daimler0.91%
HondaClarity BEV 126 240.5%N/A 525 N/A - 1.06%Hyundai0.87%
SmartforTwo EV 109 14.7%3533.3% 561 884.2% 57 0.91%Ford0.42%
KiaSoul EV 57 -57.1%-43.0% 777 -7.1% 836 0.48%VW0.27%
FordFocus EV 50 -43.2%-54.5% 501 -52.6% 1,058 0.42%Mitsubishi0.00%
HyundaiIoniq EV 47 46.9%-19.0% 232 47.8% 157 0.39%
VWe-Golf 32 -57.9%-86.2% 776 -58.9% 1,887 0.27%
ChevroletSpark 5 400.0%400.0% 7 -46.2% 13 0.04%
MercedesB-Class Electric - -100.0%-100.0% 132 -58.4% 317 0.00%
Mitsubishii - N/AN/A - -100.0% 6 0.00%
Total BEV 11,932 -8.2%35.4% 63,574 43.7% 44,228
Total Auto Sales 1,540,000 -2.6%5.2% 8,558,117 1.9% 8,401,209
Overall BEV Take Rate0.77%0.74%0.53%
* Estimated
** Breakdown between electric and range extended model is not available.

June 2018 Hybrid Car Sales Numbers

Hybrids sold in the U.S. (June 2018): 31,123
Hybrid Take-Rate: 2.02%

U.S. Hybrid sales for June 2018

BrandModel 6-18 Sales vs. 5-18 vs. 6-17 CY 2018 CY 18 vs 17 CY 2017 Current Month US ShareCurrent Month Mfr Share
ToyotaPrius Liftback 4,786 0.5%-12.6% 25,340 -23.5% 33,112 15.38%Toyota52.77%
FordFusion Hybrid 4,683 1.9%-17.8% 24,624 -21.9% 31,537 15.05%Ford19.05%
ToyotaRAV4 3,866 -9.4%4.2% 23,213 11.8% 20,770 12.42%Hyundai/Kia14.40%
KiaNiro Hybrid 2,439 -5.8%11.5% 12,956 2.2% 12,676 7.84%Honda8.81%
HondaAccord Hybrid 2,206 -14.9%22.6% 6,295 -42.7% 10,983 7.09%General Motors3.68%
ToyotaCamry Hybrid 2,040 1.9%50.6% 11,153 26.6% 8,808 6.55%Nissan1.29%
LexusRX 400 / 450 h 1,392 2.4%112.5% 5,799 57.6% 3,680 4.47%BMW0.00%
ToyotaHighlander Hybrid 1,361 -19.3%-7.9% 7,892 -3.2% 8,152 4.37%Mercedes-Benz0.00%
HyundaiIoniq Hybrid 1,316 4.7%-2.4% 7,409 56.8% 4,724 4.23%Subaru0.00%
ToyotaAvalon Hybrid 872 24.9%147.7% 4,065 56.0% 2,606 2.80%Volkswagen0.00%
FordC-Max Hybrid 831 -14.6%-14.0% 4,839 9.6% 4,415 2.67%
LexusNX Hybrid 826 8.4%284.2% 3,903 209.0% 1,263 2.65%
GMCSierra Hybrid 784 39.0%2140.0% 2,589 2211.6% 112 2.52%
ToyotaPrius C 740 -9.5%-14.6% 4,613 -34.6% 7,049 2.38%
HyundaiSonata 509 8.1%-22.1% 2,644 -55.0% 5,876 1.64%
LincolnMKZ 416 -6.7%-2.8% 2,066 -34.8% 3,167 1.34%
LexusES Hybrid 402 3.3%-16.4% 1,990 -14.4% 2,324 1.29%
NissanRogue Hybrid 370 -3.6%N/A 2,152 N/A - 1.19%
HondaInsight 274 N/AN/A 274 13600.0% 2 0.88%
ChevroletMalibu Hybrid 223 -23.4%-19.8% 1,537 -36.6% 2,425 0.72%
KiaOptima Hybrid 218 -23.0%-24.6% 2,004 36.7% 1,466 0.70%
AcuraMDX Hybrid 202 -14.8%23.9% 1,083 194.3% 368 0.65%
BuickLacrosse Hybrid 138 2.2%452.0% 2,108 2051.0% 98 0.44%
ToyotaPrius V 81 -52.4%-89.5% 1,963 -62.6% 5,247 0.26%
AcuraRLX Hybrid 47 -40.5%193.8% 381 217.5% 120 0.15%
LexusLS 500h 40 -7.0%N/A 164 N/A - 0.13%
InfinitiQ50 Hybrid 26 -10.3%-18.8% 191 -72.2% 687 0.08%
LexusLC 500h 11 0.0%-31.3% 62 34.8% 46 0.04%
LexusGS 450h 7 40.0%-41.7% 25 -28.6% 35 0.02%
AcuraNSX Hybrid 6 -60.0%-80.6% 93 -66.5% 278 0.02%
HondaCivic Hybrid 4 N/A-20.0% 6 -89.3% 56 0.01%
InfinitiQ70 Hybrid 4 0.0%0.0% 26 -21.2% 33 0.01%
HondaCR-Z 3 200.0%-95.2% 34 -93.8% 548 0.01%
AcuraILX Hybrid - N/AN/A - N/A - 0.00%
AudiQ5 Hybrid - N/AN/A - N/A - 0.00%
BMW ActiveHybrid 5 (535ih) - N/AN/A - N/A - 0.00%
BMW 7-Series ActiveHybrid - N/AN/A - N/A - 0.00%
BuickRegal Hybrid - N/A-100.0% - -100.0% 6 0.00%
ChevroletImpala Hybrid - N/A-100.0% - -100.0% 1 0.00%
InfinitiQX60 Hybrid - N/AN/A - -100.0% 298 0.00%
LexusCT200h - N/A-100.0% 4 -99.9% 3,926 0.00%
MercedesE400H - N/AN/A - -100.0% 3 0.00%
NissanPathfinder Hybrid - N/AN/A - -100.0% 389 0.00%
SubaruXV Crosstrek Hybrid - N/A-100.0% - -100.0% 40 0.00%
VolkswagenJetta Hybrid - N/A-100.0% - -100.0% 58 0.00%
Total Hybrid 31,123 -2.5%3.6% 163,497 -7.8% 177,384
Total Auto Sales 1,540,000 -2.6%5.2% 8,558,117 1.9% 8,401,209
Overall Hybrid Take Rate2.02%1.91%2.11%

June 2018 Diesel Car Sales Numbers

Diesels sold in the U.S. (June 2018): 8,770
Diesel Take-Rate: 0.57%

U.S. Diesel sales for June 2018

BrandModel 6-18 Sales vs. 5-18 vs. 6-17 CY 2018 CY 18 vs 17 CY 2017 Current Month US ShareCurrent Month Manufacturer Share
FordTransit Diesel* 4,737 -12.8%25.0% 24,995 7.5% 23,243 54.01%Ford54.01%
RamRam Pickup Diesel* 1,311 -52.1%N/A 12,090 1765.7% 648 14.95%Chrysler15.75%
ChevroletColorado Diesel 702 -6.9%-10.5% 4,088 0.2% 4,078 8.00%GM14.87%
BMW X5 Diesel 300 11.9%-16.7% 1,638 23.9% 1,322 3.42%Jaguar Land Rover6.26%
GMCCanyon Diesel 282 -7.2%-2.8% 1,540 -14.1% 1,792 3.22%BMW5.19%
Land RoverRange Rover Sport 229 9.6%3.6% 2,052 18.1% 1,738 2.61%Volkswagen3.92%
GMCTerrain Diesel 162 -0.6%N/A 1,705 N/A - 1.85%Mercedes-Benz0.00%
ChevroletCruze Diesel 158 -32.5%11.3% 929 155.2% 364 1.80%
BMW 3-Series Diesel 123 10.8%-19.1% 719 -6.9% 772 1.40%
Land RoverRange Rover 120 20.0%-31.4% 662 -52.8% 1,403 1.37%
AudiQ5 Diesel 109 0.9%N/A 715 N/A - 1.24%
Land RoverRange Rover Velar 94 -12.1%N/A 692 N/A - 1.07%
VolkswagenTouareg Diesel 91 -19.5%N/A 963 96200.0% 1 1.04%
RamPromaster Van Diesel 70 70.7%89.2% 204 -1.0% 206 0.80%
JaguarF-Pace 50 -12.3%-55.4% 500 -63.5% 1,368 0.57%
AudiQ7 Diesel 49 -5.8%N/A 577 N/A - 0.56%
JaguarXE 40 33.3%-68.5% 216 -79.4% 1,049 0.46%
BMW 5-Series Diesel 32 23.1%3100.0% 105 156.1% 41 0.36%
AudiA6 Diesel 27 -43.8%N/A 218 N/A - 0.31%
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 23 0.0%N/A 356 N/A - 0.26%
JaguarXF 16 100.0%-70.9% 105 -59.3% 258 0.18%
AudiA8 Diesel 12 -20.0%N/A 80 N/A - 0.14%
VolkswagenJetta Diesel 11 -42.1%-96.9% 125 -93.5% 1,926 0.13%
AudiA7 Diesel 8 -69.2%N/A 140 N/A - 0.09%
VolkswagenGolf Sportwagon Diesel 5 -37.5%-99.1% 58 -98.5% 3,801 0.06%
VolkswagenBeetle Diesel 3 -70.0%-95.2% 73 -62.9% 197 0.03%
VolkswagenGolf Diesel 3 0.0%-98.0% 20 -96.6% 595 0.03%
VolkswagenPassat Diesel 3 -66.7%-99.3% 72 -96.9% 2,335 0.03%
AudiA3 Diesel - N/A-100.0% 5 -92.1% 63 0.00%
BMW 7-Series Diesel - N/AN/A - N/A - 0.00%
BMW X3 Diesel - N/A-100.0% - -100.0% 25 0.00%
JeepGrand Cherokee Diesel - N/AN/A - -100.0% 725 0.00%
MaseratiGhibli - N/AN/A - N/A - 0.00%
MercedesC-Class Diesel - N/AN/A - -100.0% 10 0.00%
MercedesE-Class Diesel - N/A-100.0% - -100.0% 22 0.00%
MercedesGL-Class Diesel - N/A-100.0% 4 -78.9% 19 0.00%
MercedesGLS-Class Diesel - N/A-100.0% - -100.0% 3 0.00%
MercedesGLK Class Diesel - N/AN/A - N/A - 0.00%
MercedesGLE-Class Diesel - N/A-100.0% - -100.0% 13 0.00%
MercedesML Class Diesel - N/AN/A 3 -25.0% 4 0.00%
Total Diesel 8,770 -20.4%12.0% 55,649 15.9% 48,021
Total Auto Sales 1,540,000 -2.6%5.2% 8,558,117 1.9% 8,401,209
Overall Diesel Take Rate0.57%0.65%0.57%
* Estimated