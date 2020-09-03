After 3 decades, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer is returning as a three-row SUV that will be offered as a plug-in hybrid.

Jeep has revealed a concept version of the new Wagoneer fitted with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that is expected to make the transition from concept to production, offering a hybrid configuration similar to the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid version of the Jeep Wrangler. Jeep released additional details about the upcoming Wrangler 4xe hybrid at today’s Grand Wagoneer event.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid is the fastest, greenest Wrangler yet, including a 17 kWh battery pack that will likely be shared with the Grand Wagoneer 4xe plug-in hybrid. In the Wrangler 4xe, the battery pack is attached to a turbocharged four-cylinder engine for a combined output of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. 0-60 mph arrives in approximately 6 seconds, making the Wrangler 4xe the fastest model among the Wrangler lineup. Up to 25 miles of all-electric range is achievable in the Wrangler 4xe. The Grand Wagoneer 4xe will be longer and heavier, so expect a shorter all-electric range unless a larger battery pack is fitted to the production version of the Grand Wagoneer 4xe.

The Grand Wagoneer arrives in spring 2021.