While a few bold pioneers are pushing the hardest for alternative energy, and everyone at least has advanced initiatives underway, industry stakeholders are also hunkering down to streamline conventional technologies into the indefinite future.

At this year’s FISITA 2014 World Automotive Congress in the Netherlands – a country that ranks among EV capitals of the world – effective hunkering-down strategies will be discussed by “renowned experts” on internal combustion technology.

There, Prof. Rik Baert, TNO Automotive and Fontys University of Applied Sciences and Prof. Stefan Pischinger, Director, FEV GmbH and Professor, RWTH Aachen will analyze the internal combustion engine’s “continued importance.”

“The future of the Internal Combustion Engine is leaner, meaner and greener … and here to stay,” said Prof. Baert. “Affordable, compact, clean and tuned for high-energy fuels, this ICE will continue to be the principal automotive power source for decades to come.”

Decades To Come

You’ve heard of 20-20 vision? Prof. Dr.-Ing Pischinger will be elaborating on his “vision on future powertrains for passenger cars in 2020” at the FISITA World Automotive Congress to be held June 2-6.

The year 2020 is also about the time Tesla hopes to have its Gigaplant churning out more li-ion batteries than were globally produced in 2013.

To say visions are still competing is not conspiracy theory, but very much the reality.

Prof. Dr.-Ing Pischinger’s topic will be led off by the keynote address titled, “Intelligent transport to solve our future mobility, safety and environmental challenges.”

And really, internal combustion engines have come a remarkably long way.

While they do not beat electrified powertrains, we have cars now like the new 455-horsepower Corvette which gets better mileage than would have been thought possible of such a potent V8 at 17 city, 29 highway, 21 combined. That beats the highway figure of a 2008 Mazda Miata, and is only 2 mpg less combined.

Tricks like cylinder deactivation, direct injection, other technologies, and advanced computer controls are letting automakers squeak cars past government tests with enough power to rip your lungs out – and consume fuel like a drunken sailor when actually using their full potential.

Even the all-new 650 horsepower McLaren 650S is rated at 16 city, 22 highway – astonishing for a twin turbo V8 supercar that’ll run to 207 mph.

At any rate, speakers at the FISITA 2014 World Automotive Congress will outline a laundry list of efficiency boosting technologies, and more to major industry stakeholders so they can continue to develop “lean and mean” and arguably green internal combustion engines.

The technical program for the event will cover 10 topics, “with this topic of Clean and Efficient Engine Technologies” comprised of 113 presentations over the three days.

Clean and Efficient Engine Technologies presentations will cover:

• New SI and CI engines and components

• After treatment and emissions control

• Fuels (including synfuels) and lubricants

• Heat transfer and waste heat revalorization

• Alternative engine thermodynamics

• Advanced clean and efficient combustion concepts

• Fuel injection and sprays

• Flow and combustion diagnostics

• Engine systems design and simulation

A full list of the Congress topics is available on the FISITA 2014 Web site.