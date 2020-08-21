Hundreds of reservations have been received following Kandi’s U.S. debut event for the upcoming K23 and K27 electric vehicles. Kandi aims to offer the least expensive electric vehicles in North America by importing its product line from manufacturing facilities in China. The K23 and K27 will be available from $19,999 and $9,999 respectively after U.S. federal tax incentives.

Reservations require a $100 fully-refundable deposit. More than 436 reservations were received following the launch event. Once the first 1,000 vehicles are sold, pricing for the K23 will increase by $2,500 and pricing for the K27 will increase by $3,000.

Kandi K23 Specs

188 miles (302 km) range, estimated

41.4 kWh battery

70 mph top speed (113 km/h)

Front-wheel drive

49 kW electric motor

7.5 hours charging time

4 years or 50,000 miles workmanship warranty

8 years or 62,000 miles battery warranty

Kandi K27 Specs