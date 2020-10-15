Ford recognized that some truck buyers might need some convincing to realize a hybrid F-150 could be just as tough as a gasoline F-150. To demonstrate the durability and strength of the new 2021 F-150 PowerBoost hybrid, Ford developed a rig to shake the battery. In the official video below, Ford engineer Jack Parnoutsoukian describes the rig as a a “mechanical bull on steroids.”

Ford conducted many other tests for the hybrid powertrain including hot weather testing in the Mojave Desert, where the F-150 hybrid proved its towing capacity by going up and down an 11.4-mile slope with 12,700 lbs in tow.

Ford tested the hybrid’s off-road capability in the Anza-Borrego Desert. Mountainous sand dunes, high-speed trails, mud walls, jagged rocks, and other obstacles tested the truck. If that was not enough, once back at Ford’s Proving Grounds, robots repeatedly drove the truck over man-made potholes and grooved roads too harsh for a human rider to be onboard the truck.

