The all-new electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is coming to Ford dealers across the United States this Fall. Interested in Ford’s new electric SUV but have not ordered one? This is your chance to get an up-close look at the Mach-E — registration is open to all.

Ford has launched a website here where you can register for the Mach-E tour. After you have registered, add your thoughts to the discussion on the Ford Mustang Mach-E Forum.

The tour will allow participants to examine the Mach-E inside and out, but test drives will not be offered. Test drives will be available toward the end of this year, according to Ford.

Although registration is recommended, Ford says walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated. Registered participants are welcome to bring a guest.

Limited social distancing measures will be in place. When conducting an interior overview with a customer, staff will sit in the second row of the vehicle.