Ford has revealed the much-anticipated 14th-generation F-150. For the first time ever, the F-150 will soon be available with a hybrid powertrain with an available 3.5L PowerBoost full hybrid V6 engine. Ford claims the full hybrid will offer the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup, at least 12,000 pounds of maximum available towing capacity, and a targeted EPA-estimated range of approximately 700 miles before refueling.

Available with the F-150 hybrid is an onboard power station that will undoubtedly draw trade professionals to choose the hybrid. Ford’s ingenious thinking allows owners to use the truck like a mobile generator with 7.2kW of available electric power. Power is accessible through in-cabin outlets and up to four cargo bed-mounted 120-volt 20-amp outlets, with a 240-volt 30-amp outlet on the 7.2-kilowatt version. The system even provides power on the move to charge tool batteries in between jobs.

