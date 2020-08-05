Automakers go to great lengths to ensure a veil of secrecy is maintained prior to a new vehicle’s debut. For the 2021 Ford Bronco, most of the details remained secret right up to the day of unveiling. But secrecy for the upcoming Bronco Hybrid may have already been compromised—a screenshot has leaked of an “EV Coaching” mode reportedly included in the new Bronco’s gauge cluster. The driving mode is likely intended to offer efficient driving advice to extend range.

In addition to the leak of the EV Coaching mode, Ford may have unintentionally divulged the Bronco Hybrid in a question-and-answer session with Ford shareholders. In May 2019, Ford CEO Jim Hackett told investors the company is “adding hybrid electrics to high-volume, profitable vehicles like Explorer, and the new exciting Bronco.”

The new Bronco is expected to be a sales success with more than 150,000 reservations since the Bronco’s reveal. Those planning to join the waiting list are now informed to expect a wait of more than 18 months before delivery, with many orders not expected to be fulfilled until 2022. Don’t expect to see the Bronco Hybrid until Ford catches up with demand, sometime in 2023 or 2022 at the earliest.

