

While Tesla is aiming to disrupt the automotive world again with what it hopes will be perceived as an utterly avante garde crossover, some see its Model X as beautiful, and others are likening it to the Pontiac Aztek.

Are people being too harsh? Or is the Aztek beautiful also, so that would be considered a back-handed compliment?

Do the two vehicles share little in common? Obviously one is a five-passenger GM internal-combustion powered vehicle circa 2001-2005 that early on had some who liked it, and it was intended to break new design ground.

Tesla’s Model X on the other hand is also breaking new ground with its panoramic windshield, falcon wing doors, and sleek profile in a larger seven-person people hauler. It will immediately jump to the head of the pack as the quickest crossover with as low as 3.2-second 0-60 and up to 762 all-electric horsepower, so aside from general appearances, it is quite dissimilar to the Aztek.

That said, one can see a similarity in the outline and purpose of the two vehicles, at least in a general sense. Larger wheels and different lines do not mean the Model X is mistaken for a clone.

Beneath the surface of some peoples’ observation is also a jab at Tesla because identical or not, the Aztek for many represented a styling low-water mark, and here is Tesla’s long-awaited ultimate which has been subtly reshaped since the concept was shown in 2012.

Ordinarily this issue of resemblance, or not so much, might be a more objective question that could be settled rather easily, but we are merely documenting the subjective impressions other people are making.

An underlying question is also, simply, do you find the Model X attractive?

We’ll note also, for months we’ve seen here and there certain online commenters either saying the Model X is like an Aztek, or they’ve posted photos of the Aztek – the lead photo is one example taken from a Model X comment on an online forum. We’ve also seen a bloated image of Model S – above, also borrowed from a forum comment – along with commentary to describe Tesla’s new crossover, so we’re posting this rhetorical article without offering any opinion of our own.

All we will say is personal tastes are, well, personal. What gets one person excited may turn off another. So it goes in this great big cosmopolitan world where opinions may readily be floated by anyone with an internet connection and keyboard.

And, everyone has the right to like or dislike a particular vehicle. What do you see?