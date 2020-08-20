Porsche has announced a series of updates for the 2021 model year Taycan including new colors, over-the-air updates, expanded availability of a carbon fiber package, a battery life preservation feature, and more.

U.S. deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2021. Taycan 4S models can now be configured with the standard 79.2 kWh Performance Battery and all Taycan models will come standard with a double-bubble aluminum roof and Mobile Charger Plus.

New Colors

Seven new exterior colors are available on the Taycan: Mahogany Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Cherry Metallic, Coffee Beige Metallic, Chalk, Neptune Blue and Ice Grey Metallic.

Five new interior options are available. A Black/Limestone Beige standard interior, Blackberry and Blackberry/Slate Grey leather interior, Graphite Blue/Slate Grey Race-Tex interior, and a Basalt Black/Meranti Brown OLEA Club Leather interior.

Over-the-Air Updates

Taycan drivers will soon be able to purchase various convenience and assist functions on demand, even after delivery through over-the-air updates. Customers choose whether they want to purchase the respective function for their Taycan permanently or subscribe on a monthly basis including a three-month trial period.

Available features will include the Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM), Active Lane Keep Assist, and Porsche InnoDrive. InnoDrive individually adapts the speed of the vehicle to conditions ahead such as speed limits, turns, traffic circles, and other situations.

Charging System Updates

A system called Plug & Charge simplifies charging and will soon be available at many Electrify America charging points. Instead of fumbling with an app to begin charging, Taycan owners simply plug in the charging cable and authentication and payments are handled automatically.

Battery Life Preservation

New for the 2021 model year is a battery life preservation mode that the driver can select using the Taycan’s central display. The life of the battery is extended by limiting the peak charging speed during DC fast charging sessions, with the car requesting around 200kW instead of 270kW.

More Carbon Fiber

Porsche is expanding availability of the Carbon Sport Design package, soon available on all 2021 Taycan models. The package includes elements such as carbon-fiber inserts in the bottom of the front section and in the side sill trims, as well as carbon-fiber fins on the rear diffuser.

Color Head-Up Display

A color head-up display is now available. Relevant information is projected into the driver’s field of vision such as a navigation display and power meter.

Air Suspension Smartlift

A new Smartlift function, included on models with adaptive air suspension, automatically raises the Taycan in recurring locations such as speed bumps or driveways. The Smartlift function can also actively influence the vehicle’s ride height on the highway to strike a balance between efficiency and ride comfort.

