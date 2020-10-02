Ford’s F-150 pickup truck offers a hybrid powertrain for the first time for the 2021 model year, offering advantages over conventional trucks in terms of power, towing, and fuel economy. A 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid powertrain is the most powerful model in the new 2021 F-150 lineup, including a 35kW electric motor to produce a combined 430 HP and 570 lb-ft (772 Nm) of torque. The F-150 hybrid is rated at a maximum of 12,700 lbs (5,760 kg) of conventional towing—the most ever offered by any full hybrid pickup.

Through a system called Pro Power Onboard, Ford engineered the hybrid powertrain system to supply electric power to outlets in the bed of the pickup for tools and other accessories. A 2.4kW or 7.2kW inverter converts direct current from the high voltage battery to standard alternating current useful for tools and devices. Ford claims enough power will be provided in the bed to power 28 average refrigerators.

A 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery is liquid cooled and mounted between the frame rails below the load floor. Although fuel economy figures have not yet been released, Ford expects an EPA-estimated range of approximately 700 miles.

If you are planning to buy a F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, register at the 2021 Ford F-150 forums