Big power coming soon to the Honda Civic Type-R? For the first time in a Type-R, a hybrid powertrain will help the newest top Civic offer nearly 400 horsepower, put to the ground through an all-wheel-drive system.

Japanese media reports indicate the next-generation of Honda’s legendary Civic Type-R will adopt a hybrid powertrain for the first time. The latest report comes from Japan’s BestCarWeb.jp.

If the news is credible, Honda will augment the Type R’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. This setup would be similar in concept to the powertrain in the Acura NSX, where electric motors are intended to add performance, although the arrangement of gas engine and electric motors would be reversed in the Civic, with the Civic’s engine powering the front wheels and the two electric motors powering the rear wheels.

Another report from AutoExpress suggests hybrid power may be coming to the 11th generation Honda Civic Type-R. AutoExpress quotes Tom Gardener, senior vice president at Honda Europe, who suggested more than a traditional gas engine will be available as Honda progresses forward, although he stopped short from confirming a hybrid powertrain in the new Type-R.

“We have our main pillars that are going to be electrified,” Gardener said. “Clearly we have a very famous product, such as the derivative of the Civic, which I guess is what you are referring to in the Type R, but no decisions have been made on that yet. We’re very much aware of customers’ strong appreciation of the current model, and we’ll have to deeply consider the best progress forward.”

